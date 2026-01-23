Two men were killed in Pfyn, Thurgau, early Saturday morning. A motorcyclist collided with a group of pedestrians.

Here's what it's all about Two men were killed in an accident in Pfyn, Thurgau, early Saturday morning.

A motorcyclist collided with a group of pedestrians on the main street.

Another man was seriously injured and flown to the hospital by Rega. Summary created with

Two men were killed in a collision between a motorcyclist and a group of pedestrians in Pfyn, TG, early Saturday morning. Another man was airlifted to the hospital by Rega with serious injuries.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the main road, according to the Thurgau Cantonal Police. The 27-year-old motorcyclist collided with the pedestrians near Zieglerwiese; they were traveling in the same direction, coming from Müllheim and heading toward Pfyn.

The deceased are the Swiss motorcyclist and a 31-year-old pedestrian from Poland. The 38-year-old Polish man, who was seriously injured, was hospitalized by Rega after receiving initial medical treatment.

The Forensic Science Unit was called in to determine the cause of the accident.