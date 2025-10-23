Skiing is going up - and ticket prices are also rising slightly. (archive picture) Keystone

Swiss ski resorts are raising their prices: day tickets and season passes will cost an average of two to five percent more this winter. The trend towards dynamic prices is continuing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the "Seilbahnen Schweiz" association, ski prices are rising by an average of two to five percent.

More and more ski resorts are opting for dynamic tariffs - those who book early pay significantly less.

Despite inflation, the industry is optimistic about the winter and hopes for early snowfall. Show more

Prices for ski day passes and season tickets are likely to be two to five percent higher in Switzerland this winter than in winter 24/25, according to the Swiss Cable Car Association based on a random sample of 60 cable car companies.

When asked this week, "Seilbahnen Schweiz" Director Berno Stoffel explained that the prices of day tickets for adults have risen by around two to three percent according to this survey. This depends on whether the tickets are purchased early or at the ticket counter on site. "The prices for season tickets, on the other hand, are rising by three to five percent."

The trend towards "dynamic prices" in Swiss ski resorts is continuing, Stoffel continued. Dynamic prices mean that the price of a day pass, for example, depends on when you buy it and the date on which you want to use the mountain railroads.

In general, prices are lower the earlier you buy and higher the more people want to ski on a particular day - at weekends, for example. Medium-sized ski resorts are also increasingly opting for this price model, says Stoffel. However, season ski passes are becoming increasingly important, notes Stoffel.

Two years ago, the cable car association announced that every second large Swiss ski resort was already using dynamic prices.

The German press agency DPA recently wrote that prices in Austria's major ski resorts rose by four percent this winter - in some cases even more. Nevertheless, the tourism industry there is expecting strong demand. In Germany, skiers should expect similar increases. However, prices in Germany are at a lower level.

Association hopes for early snow

If the meteorological conditions are good again this winter, the association is optimistic for the upcoming winter season, says "Seilbahnen Schweiz" Director Stoffel. Last year, Swiss cableways recorded the best winter in over fifteen years with 26.3 million first-time admissions.

The industry is hoping that it will snow early again this year: "Winter sports enthusiasts' appetite increases with the first snowfall," says Stoffel. A look at the Switzerland Tourism website shows that several large Swiss ski resorts want to open the season in November.

You can already ski in three glacier ski areas. The Diavolezza ski area - without a glacier - is also open, but only at weekends and on Wednesdays. The Swiss national ski team trains there on the other days.