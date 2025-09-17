  1. Residential Customers
Research Swiss National Science Foundation decides on cost-cutting measures

SDA

17.9.2025 - 11:00

Swiss research will probably have to forego some of its public funding from 2026. (symbolic image)
Keystone

From 2026, fewer research projects are to be funded in Switzerland. The Swiss National Science Foundation intends to implement these and five other measures in response to the federal government's cost-cutting measures.

Keystone-SDA

17.09.2025, 11:00

The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) announced on Wednesday that fewer applications will be approved in future for its main funding instrument, project funding, and for career funding. Furthermore, two funding instruments are to be paused. The budget for European partnerships will also be reduced by a quarter.

The SNSF's funding - which promotes research in Switzerland on behalf of the federal government - is to be cut by ten percent in 2027 and eleven percent in 2028, it added. The SNSF rejects these budget cuts totaling CHF 270 million. At the same time, it is preparing for this.

