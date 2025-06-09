Swiss International Airlines is catching up with luxury and will be offering a First Class suite from October 2025. Find out which airlines already offer a luxury class and are among the best in the video.

Swiss will be offering a First Class suite from October 2025.

According to Swiss Intertnational Airlines, other aircraft will also be equipped with the Swiss Senses Suite in the future.

The First Class suite offers luxury and comfort. Show more

Eating lobster and enjoying a glass of champagne at an altitude of 12,000 meters is a standard First Class offering on certain airlines worldwide. Swiss is also catching up in terms of luxury and will be offering a First Class suite from October 2025.

This will be bookable on the Airbus350, for example on a flight from Zurich to Boston. Swiss plans to gradually equip other fleets, such as the Airbus A330 and the Boeing 777, with these suites, as Swiss International Airlines communicates on its website.

And what does the new Swiss Senses Suite offer? A lot of luxury and comfort, of course.

