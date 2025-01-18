The extent of the crisis at VW is now also being felt in Switzerland. (archive picture) sda

Demand for VW models such as the Golf and Passat is falling considerably in Switzerland. Meanwhile, sales figures for Skoda and Audi remain stable.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sales of VW models such as the Golf and Passat have fallen by almost 50% in Switzerland within a decade.

This is partly due to economic uncertainties and changes in buying habits since the pandemic.

Buyers increasingly prefer cheaper vehicles such as Skoda or more expensive alternatives such as Audi. Show more

The once popular VW models such as the Golf and Passat are increasingly losing popularity in Switzerland. Helmut Ruhl, head of Amag, attributes this decline to a general reluctance to buy cars. In fact, around 20 percent fewer new cars are being sold today than a decade ago, as reported by SRF.

Changed buying habits

The purchasing behavior of the Swiss population has changed significantly since the pandemic. Economic uncertainties and the question of the right type of drive - petrol, hybrid or electric - are influencing buyers' decisions. Nevertheless, this only partially explains the drastic decline in VW sales.

Ten years ago, Amag, the general importer, was still selling over 40,000 VW vehicles a year. Today, the figure is only around 20,000, which corresponds to a decline of almost 50 percent. Helmut Ruhl describes VW as a brand in the mid-market segment that is neither a luxury nor a budget brand.

Market shifts and competition

The market has changed considerably in recent years. Customers often opt for cheaper, functional vehicles or for more expensive, higher-quality cars - not necessarily VW. Instead, they are turning to sister brands such as Skoda or Audi, whose sales figures have remained stable.

VW is also lagging behind the competition in the electric vehicle sector. Customers often prefer models from Tesla, Volvo or Skoda. This trend is not only evident in Switzerland, but worldwide. The Volkswagen Group has reduced its annual sales from over six million to under five million vehicles.

Global effects

The falling sales figures are also having an impact on production in Germany. Some factories are no longer working at full capacity and the Group has cut back production. These measures are intended to stem the financial losses, but are no guarantee that the brand will recover.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.