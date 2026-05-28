More than four years after the start of the war in Ukraine, Swiss nuclear power plants are still heavily dependent on Russia for their fuel supply. According to Greenpeace, replacing Russian uranium with Kazakh uranium is not enough to cut this dependency.

The Aargau-based energy company Axpo has announced a partnership with Kazatomprom, the leading Kazakh company in the uranium sector, the environmental organization Greenpeace announced on Thursday. The aim is to stop the links to Russia along the entire supply chain. Until now, Axpo has sourced all of the fuel for the two reactors at the Beznau power plant from Russia and half of the fuel for the reactor in Leibstadt.

Even if the extraction locations change, the Russian company Rosatom remains indispensable, the environmental organization regrets. This is because the majority of the uranium mined in Kazakh mines is exported via a route through Russia that ends in St. Petersburg. There it is loaded onto Russian ships and transported to European ports.

The international trans-Caspian transport route - which runs from South East Asia to Europe - could be an alternative, but it has logistical shortcomings and is also exposed to considerable geopolitical risks, according to Greenpeace.

No traceability

Uranium is also completely untraceable. It is interchangeable and is mixed from different sources in the enrichment process. Several of Axpo's suppliers process uranium supplied by Rosatom.

The quantities exported via or transported through Russia made the country indispensable for the industry. This explains why no country has imposed sanctions against Rosatom since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Greenpeace continued.

The decision in favor of nuclear energy "drives us into the clutches of Russia instead of freeing us from them". Only a transition to renewable energies will allow us to become fully independent and sovereign in the energy sector, concludes Florian Kasser, nuclear expert at Greenpeace Switzerland.

Axpo: Diversified supply chain

On Wednesday, Axpo explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency that the fuel supply for Leibstadt and Beznau has no longer been dependent on Russian sources since 2022 due to reserves. Following extensive negotiations, Axpo diversified its supply chain in February 2025 and concluded new fuel procurement contracts with uranium mining companies from Canada and Kazakhstan. This uranium will be further processed in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the USA.

In addition, since spring 2026, there are no longer any current contracts that include uranium from Russia. According to Axpo, there are no direct or indirect financial flows to Russia or to Russian parties from the contracts with Kazatomprom.

Seco: No sanctions

For its part, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) confirmed that the European Union has not yet imposed any sanctions with regard to uranium and material for nuclear power plants. The transit of uranium from other countries (such as Kazakhstan) through Russian territory is also not subject to any sanctions.

Federal legislation does not allow the federal government to impose sanctions on its own. Should the EU ban the import of Russian uranium, the Federal Council would carefully examine the measure in question, Seco further informed the Keystone-SDA news agency.