Swiss wants to reduce its workforce. sda

Swiss continues to struggle with too many flight attendants. In order to reduce its workforce, the Lufthansa subsidiary is now offering bonuses for voluntary redundancies and other measures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss currently still has too many flight attendants in the company.

Those who resign voluntarily can receive a termination bonus of up to CHF 15,000.

If voluntary solutions are not sufficient, the airline is not ruling out redundancies. Show more

Swiss is once again trying to reduce its cabin workforce. As the industry portal "Aerotelegraph" reports, the company has sent an internal memo to its approximately 4,500 flight attendants announcing new measures.

The reason: the Lufthansa subsidiary continues to employ more cabin crew than it needs. Last fall, it became known that the company had around 400 cabin crew members too many.

Engine problems and pilot shortage

According to Swiss, the situation is due to several factors. In the industry, aircraft engine problems and a shortage of cockpit personnel mean that fewer flights can be operated than originally planned.

This is also delaying the date by which staffing levels should be restored. Instead of in the second half of this year as planned, Swiss now expects this to happen in 2027, according to the internal report.

Up to CHF 15,000 for voluntary redundancy

The airline is relying on voluntary solutions to reduce the staff surplus. The most striking measure is a resignation bonus.

Anyone who resigns between March 13 and April 30, 2026 and leaves the company by the end of August at the latest will receive a lump-sum payment of CHF 15,000 for a full-time position.

For many flight attendants, this corresponds to several months' salary. According to the report, the starting salary is currently around CHF 4,000 per month, excluding expenses and bonuses.

In addition to the termination bonus, Swiss also mentions other ways of reducing the workforce. These include longer unpaid leave, reduced workloads or extended maternity leave.

Redundancies not ruled out

The "Study & Fly" model, in which students work in the cabin alongside their studies, is also to be used more extensively.

However, the management also makes it clear that voluntary solutions may not necessarily be sufficient. According to "Aerotelegraph", the press release states that redundancies "cannot be ruled out as a last resort" if the staff surplus cannot be reduced in any other way.

At the same time, Swiss emphasizes that it has "considered this step very carefully". The aim is to reduce the workforce as quickly, effectively and selectively as possible.