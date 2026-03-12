Online retail in Switzerland is growing. The picture shows parcels being loaded at the Digitec Galaxus central warehouse and logistics center. (archive image) Keystone

Online shopping continues to grow. Swiss consumers ordered around 6 percent more goods online in 2025 than in the previous year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In total, online shoppers in this country had mostly electronics, but also clothes and food worth 15.8 billion Swiss francs delivered to their homes. In the previous year, this figure was 14.9 billion.

Domestic sales by Swiss providers rose by 6 percent to 13 billion francs, as reported by the Swiss Retail Association.swiss on Thursday. Foreign purchases from foreign retailers grew by 8 percent to 2.8 billion Swiss francs.

Foreign growth flattened out

The growth of foreign suppliers has thus leveled off significantly. In the previous year 2024, orders from foreign retailers had still grown by 18%. However, small parcels from Asia still accounted for the lion's share of foreign parcels at around 20 million parcels per year.

Industry leader Digitec Galaxus once again recorded the largest gains on the Swiss market, consolidating the supremacy of marketplace retailers, according to the association. Almost half of the top 30 online retailers are marketplaces.

From an industry perspective, the home electronics sector saw the strongest growth with an increase of 11% compared to the previous year and a market share of 28%. This is followed by the fashion (16 percent) and home living (15 percent) categories. These three non-food sectors account for almost 60% of the Swiss online market.

Better consumer sentiment?

The authors of the study also anticipate growth of around 5% in the online sector in 2026. A further improvement in consumer sentiment should also contribute to this.

Consumer sentiment reached its lowest level in recent history last year. At that time, the sentiment barometer published by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) stood at -42.4 points in April 2025. At that time, US President Donald Trump announced the first tariff increases.

Since then, the mood among Swiss consumers has brightened again. In February, the consumer sentiment index stood at -30.4 points.