In the first quarter of 2026, the Swiss non-hotel accommodation sector welcomed significantly fewer guests than in the previous year. Swiss nationals, in particular, opted for vacation rentals and mountain huts.

A clear majority of visitors to mountain huts and other group accommodations are from within the country. (File photo)

Overall, overnight stays in vacation rentals, at campgrounds, and in youth hostels and SAC huts fell by 6 percent to 4.3 million from January through March, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Thursday. The local population continued to account for the vast majority of all overnight stays, at just over 70 percent.

When choosing accommodations, most guests opted for vacation rentals. At 2.7 million, these accounted for a good 60 percent of all overnight stays.

Shared accommodations such as youth hostels and SAC huts accounted for just under a third of the total, with 1.4 million overnight stays. Campgrounds, meanwhile, remained a niche market with 173,000 overnight stays.