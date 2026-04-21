The Lufthansa Group, to which Swiss also belongs, is struggling with a kerosene shortage. Bild: sda (Archivbild)

Since the start of the Iran war, the price of kerosene has doubled. Lufthansa is now taking action: The Swiss parent company is canceling 20,000 short-haul flights by October.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa is canceling around 20,000 short-haul flights by October.

According to the Group, this would save around 40,000 tons of kerosene.

The price of aviation fuel has doubled since the start of the Iran war. Show more

With the announced closure of its regional subsidiary Cityline, the Lufthansa Group is cutting 20,000 short-haul flights by October. This corresponds to a saving of around 40,000 tons of kerosene, the price of which has doubled since the beginning of the Iran war, the company announced in Frankfurt am Main.

The adjustments will reduce the number of uneconomical short-haul flights. The Lufthansa offer is to be optimized over the summer via the six hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome. Passengers would thus continue to have access to the global route network.

First cancellations already implemented

According to Lufthansa, the first 120 daily flight cancellations with effect until the end of May were implemented on Monday. The affected passengers have been informed. The routes from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszow in Poland and Stavanger in Norway will be temporarily canceled. Ten connections within the group will be operated via other airports - affected are Heringsdorf, Cork (Ireland), Gdansk (Poland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Rijeka (Croatia), Sibiu (Romania), Stuttgart, Trondheim (Norway), Tivat (Montenegro) and Wroclaw (Poland).

Lufthansa is also revising its medium-term route planning in view of the reduction in capacity. Details are to be published at the end of April, beginning of May. The Group expects a "largely stable fuel supply" for the flights now planned in the summer flight schedule.