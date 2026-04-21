With the announced closure of its regional subsidiary Cityline, the Lufthansa Group is cutting 20,000 short-haul flights by October. This corresponds to a saving of around 40,000 tons of kerosene, the price of which has doubled since the beginning of the Iran war, the company announced in Frankfurt am Main.
The adjustments will reduce the number of uneconomical short-haul flights. The Lufthansa offer is to be optimized over the summer via the six hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome. Passengers would thus continue to have access to the global route network.
According to Lufthansa, the first 120 daily flight cancellations with effect until the end of May were implemented on Monday. The affected passengers have been informed. The routes from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszow in Poland and Stavanger in Norway will be temporarily canceled. Ten connections within the group will be operated via other airports - affected are Heringsdorf, Cork (Ireland), Gdansk (Poland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Rijeka (Croatia), Sibiu (Romania), Stuttgart, Trondheim (Norway), Tivat (Montenegro) and Wroclaw (Poland).
Lufthansa is also revising its medium-term route planning in view of the reduction in capacity. Details are to be published at the end of April, beginning of May. The Group expects a "largely stable fuel supply" for the flights now planned in the summer flight schedule.