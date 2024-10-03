According to the Federal Statistical Office, around a third of Swiss people are affected by sleep disorders. (symbolic image) Keystone

Around a third of all Swiss people today suffer from sleep disorders, according to their own figures. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the proportion of people with sleep problems in this country has increased by five percent within 25 years.

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) distinguishes between moderate and pathological sleep disorders. According to the latest survey published on Thursday, the former affected a total of 26 percent of respondents in 2022. A total of seven percent of the population suffered from pathological sleep disorders.

According to the FSO, not all population groups are equally affected by sleep disorders: Women are more likely to experience sleep problems than men, with a proportion of 37 percent. The latter accounted for 29 percent. The number of people affected also increases with age: Sleep disorders occur more frequently in people aged 85 and over than in 15 to 24-year-olds.

Overall, pathological sleep disorders increased the most between 1997 and 2022, namely by two percent. This increase was particularly marked among people aged between 15 and 39 and among women. Among young women, pathological sleep disorders almost tripled in the same period.

People with a tertiary education were also increasingly affected. Nevertheless, people without post-compulsory education suffered more frequently from sleep disorders overall. Consequently, the social gradient still plays an important role here, concluded the FSO. However, the proportion of people with pathological sleep disorders was highest among 45 to 64-year-olds at nine percent.

Sleep disorders have an impact on energy levels and perceived quality of life, among other things. According to the FSO, they are a major public health problem.

