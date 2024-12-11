The car year 2024 turned out worse than the previous year. The analysis shows that Swiss people bought more Porsches than in the previous year. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) KEYSTONE

The Swiss car market experienced a turbulent year in 2024. While premium manufacturers such as Porsche and BMW saw double-digit growth, traditional brands such as VW and Ford were faced with losses.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss car market in 2024 recorded a decline of 4.9 percent, with almost 12,000 fewer vehicles sold than in the previous year.

Brands such as Volvo, Porsche, BMW and Tesla grew significantly, while Seat, Ford and Opel suffered massive slumps of up to 28 percent.

VW remains the market leader, but premium and electric vehicles are gaining in importance, while traditional manufacturers are losing market share. Show more

The year 2024 will be remembered as a mixed year for the Swiss car market. Although there were bright spots for some manufacturers, the industry as a whole recorded a decline of 4.9% compared to the previous year. According to Auto-Schweiz, around 214,000 vehicles were sold by the end of November - almost 12,000 fewer than in the same period in 2023.

While many manufacturers are struggling with declining sales, two brands stand out: Volvo and Porsche. Both recorded double-digit growth. BMW, Tesla and Suzuki also showed solid growth. Brands such as Mercedes, Renault and Skoda performed stably, while Dacia and Hyundai made slight gains.

The other side of the coin shows deep red figures: Audi lost 13 percent, Volkswagen (VW) 14 percent and Fiat 15 percent. The slump is particularly dramatic for Seat (-20%), Ford (-25%) and Opel (-28%). Seat fell below the 10,000 units sold mark for the first time, which is considered the magic threshold in the Swiss car trade. This is probably also due to the fact that the Volkswagen Group has announced that it will discontinue the Seat brand.

VW remains market leader, BMW moves ahead

Despite losses, VW remains the best-selling brand in Switzerland, albeit with a shrinking lead. BMW takes second place from Skoda, while Mercedes pushes Audi into fourth place. New faces in the top ten are Volvo (8th place) and Tesla (9th place). Hyundai slips to tenth place, while Ford and Renault drop out of the top ten.

The growth of brands such as Tesla and the success of premium manufacturers such as Porsche and BMW reflect the change in the car market. High-quality and electrified models are still in demand, while classic volume manufacturers such as Ford and Opel are increasingly falling behind.