Swiss pharmaceutical companies are preparing for possible US tariffs: warehouses in the USA are being stockpiled and production capacities there are being expanded. KEYSTONE

The Swiss pharmaceutical industry is making provisions: Many companies have moved massive quantities of medicines and preliminary products to the USA to avoid the threat of tariffs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nothing seems certain in the global economy since Donald Trump became US President.

The constant new tariff announcements are also putting Swiss pharmaceutical companies in a state of alarm.

The industry is stockpiling medicines and preliminary products in the USA and wants to invest more in US locations. Show more

Because nothing is predictable in the US President's economic policy, Swiss pharmaceutical companies prefer to play it safe. As the "Tages-Anzeiger" reports, many manufacturers are stocking up their warehouses in the USA. Although the sector is not yet affected, Trump already announced last week that the pharmaceutical industry would soon have to brace itself for steep tariffs.

To avoid this, Swiss companies have transported masses of medicines and preliminary products to the USA. Storage capacities have been increased accordingly. "The pharmaceutical companies have moved everything that was possible there," reported Nathalie Moll from the European industry association Efpia. Novartis in particular is said to have taken precautions, but would not comment on a corresponding request.

It is no coincidence that the pharmaceutical industry is alarmed about possible US tariffs. The USA is the most important sales market. Should import duties actually be imposed, Roche would expand its production capacities in the USA, according to the Tages-Anzeiger. However, the company would only be able to do this for existing manufacturing processes. For other medicines, a complex certification process would first have to be completed.

The entire industry is currently worried about Trump's customs policy. It is not only Swiss companies that are considering investing more in the USA again. US companies such as Pfizer, which have moved their tax rates to Ireland, for example, also feel compelled to return.