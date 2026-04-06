A Swiss flight landed in Brussels because of an unusual smell in the galley. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH/Grant Hubb

A Swiss plane had to make an emergency landing at Brussels Airport. The reason for this was an unusual odor in the front galley.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss plane had to make an emergency landing in Brussels due to an unusual odor in the galley.

168 passengers and 6 crew members had to leave the plane.

According to a Swiss spokeswoman, the passengers were accommodated in hotels. Show more

A Swiss aircraft made an emergency landing at Brussels Airport on Monday evening due to an unusual odor in the front galley. All 168 passengers and six crew members left the plane in the normal way, according to a spokeswoman.

No one was injured in the incident, the Swiss spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The landing was uneventful. As a precautionary measure, the airport had called out the fire department, which is standard procedure in such situations. The spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Belgian news agency Belga.

Passengers accommodated in hotels

The Airbus A320 was en route from London to Zurich. It landed in Brussels shortly before 7.30 pm. Landing in Zurich was originally scheduled for 8 p.m., according to the spokeswoman.

The passengers had been accommodated in hotels. The airline is working to rebook all trips to suitable alternative connections as quickly as possible.