Emergency for passenger Swiss plane has to make an unscheduled stopover in Mallorca

Carsten Dörges

25.10.2024

A Swiss Airbus on its way to South Africa had to make a stopover in Mallorca (archive image).
A Swiss Airbus on its way to South Africa had to make a stopover in Mallorca (archive image).
A passenger caused an unplanned stopover on a Swiss flight to South Africa. The man had to receive medical treatment in Mallorca.

25.10.2024, 17:01

  • Unplanned stopover on a Swiss flight en route to South Africa.
  • A passenger had health problems and needed medical treatment.
  • After landing in Mallorca, the man was handed over to the medical staff.
The passengers on flight LX282 were actually due to land at Johannesburg Airport in South Africa after a long flight from Zurich Airport on Thursday evening. However, the Swiss Airbus A340-313 had to make an unscheduled stopover in Palma de Mallorca.

As "ZüriToday" reports, the aircraft was already over the Mediterranean when it changed its normal course and turned towards Mallorca. When asked by "ZüriToday", Swiss explained that one passenger had health problems. The crew therefore reacted by making a stopover.

"We stop immediately"Swiss aircraft aborts take-off at over 200 km/h

The sick passenger was then treated by the medical staff in Palma. The remaining 216 passengers were able to stay on the plane and, after refueling, the flight continued on Friday morning to Johannesburg.

