A Swiss aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke was detected on board. Flight LX16 was en route from Zurich to New York and made an emergency landing in Bangor, Maine.

The plane landed safely in Bangor without further incident, Swiss said Monday evening in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Several Swiss media outlets had previously reported on the incident. The reason for the diversion was unclear smoke in the front section of the business class, the statement added.

According to Swiss, the local fire department was on standby as a precaution during the landing. The fire department inspected the aircraft after landing and found no signs of fire or excessive heat. At this time, it is not yet possible to say with certainty what caused the possible smoke. Experts are now examining the aircraft.

All 208 passengers and the crew are reported to be safe and sound. The airline is now assisting the passengers and working around the clock to arrange their onward travel.