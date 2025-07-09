So what happened? On Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m., some Swiss Post customers received a cryptic email. The subject line was "Lorum ipsum". The sender is a Swiss Post logistics service provider.
When reading the email, some people were probably confused. Instead of a text, only the familiar placeholder "Lorem ipsum" is inserted. Is this a phishing mail? Or was someone playing a joke?
Swiss Post gives the all-clear. As blue News knows, the e-mail is neither a cyber attack nor a phishing e-mail.
Not a phishing alert
In response to an inquiry from Swiss Post, it says: "This is an e-mail that Swiss Post mistakenly sent to some of our customers after 7 p.m. yesterday." The mail contained the text "lorem ipsum", i.e. a text module as a placeholder.
"The reason for the email was a technical error on the part of Swiss Post. Importantly, all of our customers' data was secure at all times - we can rule out a phishing attack," it continued.
Swiss Post regrets the incident. "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused."