Fewer and fewer letters are being sent in Switzerland. Swiss Post therefore has to make savings - and is responding with price increases.

Swiss Post is increasing prices for economy parcels from January 2026.

From August 2025, around 5 percent of letterboxes will also be emptied earlier.

Digital franking will remain discounted, and in 2026 there will also be free collections and a 5-franc credit for online mailings. Show more

Swiss Post is responding to rising costs and falling letter volumes with two specific measures: From January 1, 2026, sending economy parcels will become more expensive, and from August 11, 2025, individual letterboxes will be emptied earlier. According to Swiss Post, the aim is to ensure the universal service without taxpayers' money.

From 2026, sending an economy parcel weighing up to 2 kilograms will cost 9 francs - previously it was 8.50 francs. Prices for international consignments and advertising mail will also rise. However, A and B Mail letters and priority parcels will remain unchanged.

From August 2025, around 5 percent of the approximately 14,000 public letterboxes will be emptied in the morning as part of the regular delivery rounds. Swiss Post justifies this with increased efficiency and reduced use of the boxes. Affected municipalities have already been informed.

Anyone franking parcels online will continue to receive a discount of CHF 1.50 per consignment. In addition, there will be free pick-ups via pick@home for digitally franked parcels in 2026 and a credit of 5 francs for users of the Swiss Post app or online portal - for shipments between December 2025 and February 2026.