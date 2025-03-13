Swiss Post generated a Group profit of 324 million francs in 2024. This represents an increase of 70 million francs compared to the previous year. Livestream the media conference.

At 401 million francs, the operating result achieved was 78 million francs higher than in the previous year, Swiss Post announced on Thursday. Efficiency programmes over the past four years have helped to reduce costs and stabilize the result, according to CFO Alex Glanzmann in the press release.

Price measures implemented at the beginning of 2024 have offset the structural decline in letter volumes for the time being. According to Glanzmann, the market environment remains extremely challenging and the structural decline in volumes will continue.

PostBus had a record year in 2024. With 183.1 million passengers, PostBus transported more passengers than ever before. The mobility services were thus able to increase their operating result by nine million francs.