Swiss Post remains committed to its net-zero target starting in 2040. However, the company is postponing some of its climate goals to a later date, as Swiss Post confirmed on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

When it comes to climate protection, Swiss Post plans to focus more on measures within its own operations—such as the electrification of its vehicle fleet. (Featured image)

Despite the adjustments, Swiss Post emphasized that it is complying with legal requirements. The newspaper “Blick” was the first to report on the postponement of the climate targets. The interim CO2 reduction target for 2030 is to remain unchanged, the company added in response to an inquiry.

When it comes to capturing and storing CO2 emissions from its own operations, Swiss Post wants to give itself more time: The new target is to achieve this by 2040. There have also been some changes within the value chain. This is because the market for CO2 capture and storage is developing more slowly than Swiss Post had originally expected.

Within the limits of its business capabilities, the company is working with its partners toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. The greatest challenges lie in areas where Swiss Post cannot make decisions on its own—such as procurement.

When it comes to climate goals, the company is shifting its focus to areas where it can have a direct impact. The company intends to stay on track in the areas of e-mobility, renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings, and CO2 reduction in transportation.