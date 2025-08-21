Swiss Post plans to cut around 100 jobs. sda

Swiss Post is struggling with falling letter volumes, rising costs and a weak half-year result. Now there is a threat of large-scale job cuts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post's half-year result is 29 percent down on the previous year.

The letter and newspaper business in particular continues to slump.

Up to 100 redundancies are possible as part of a reorganization. Show more

Swiss Post posted a significant drop in profits in the first half of 2025. The operating result (EBIT) fell to 118 million francs - almost 30 percent less than in the previous year. Profit even slumped by 44 percent to 74 million francs. The main reasons for this are the continued decline in letter and newspaper volumes as well as higher costs, as Swiss Post announced on Thursday.

While the parcel market grew again for the first time in three years (+3.4 percent), the number of letters sent fell by a further 4.9 percent. The over-the-counter business is also losing importance. This exacerbates a trend that has been weighing on Swiss Post's core business for years.

Up to 100 redundancies planned

The PostNetwork division is particularly affected: Swiss Post wants to restructure its organization there. According to the announcement, a maximum of 100 redundancies and 20 notices of change are possible. A consultation process will run until the beginning of September.

Swiss Post told blue News that it wanted to implement the move "in as socially responsible a manner as possible" and use natural fluctuation, among other things. At the same time, the company emphasized that these are planned measures: "The final decisions will only be made after the consultation process has been completed at the end of September."

Growing economic pressure

The universal service mandate costs Swiss Post around 370 million francs a year. Because letter volumes are constantly falling, these fixed costs are being spread over fewer and fewer consignments. This increases the economic pressure further.

"Around 62 jobs would be lost on existing tasks, but at the same time new tasks would be created for which around 20 employees would be hired," Swiss Post continues. The net result is a reduction of up to 100 jobs.

The company is therefore calling for the legal framework to be modernized. The current Postal Act dates back to a time before the widespread use of smartphones. The Federal Council recently presented the initial parameters for a revision.