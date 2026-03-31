From Wednesday, digital letters will be part of Swiss Post's universal service. Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Swiss Post is introducing digital letters as part of its universal service from Wednesday. Use is voluntary.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From Wednesday, the digital letter will be part of Swiss Post's universal service.

It is voluntary and supplements the physical dispatch, which will remain if required.

The introduction follows a sharp increase in digital consignments. Show more

From Wednesday, digital letters will be part of Swiss Post's universal service. Customers can use it to send and receive electronic consignments. Use is voluntary.

Swiss Post presented the product at a media conference in Berne on Tuesday. This is in response to the sharp increase in digital services: 4.5 million consignments were sent digitally in 2025, which, according to Swiss Post, represents an increase of 60 percent compared to the previous year.

The Federal Council decided to introduce the format in December 2025. Swiss Post is to operate a hybrid delivery system in future. Anyone who does not wish to receive digital letters will continue to receive physical letters. In this case, Swiss Post will produce physical letters from electronically posted consignments and send them by traditional mail.

At the end of 2025, 360,000 private customers had subscribed to receive digital consignments - around 90 percent more than a year ago.