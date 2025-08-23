Parked cars at Klöntalersee GL on August 9, 2025: A blue stands out among the neutral colors. KEYSTONE

In Switzerland, neutral colors such as gray, black and white dominate new car purchases, while colorful paint finishes play only a minor role.

In Europe, neutral shades such as gray, black and white dominate car colors.

Blue and red are the most popular bright colors in Europe.

In Switzerland, 78 percent of new cars are gray, black or white.

When it comes to bright colors, blue is ahead of red in this country. Show more

In the world of car paintwork, neutral tones such as gray, black and white have been leading the way for years. This preference is not only evident in Switzerland, but also internationally, according to "20 Minuten".

A recent study analyzing new car sales in several European countries confirms this trend: 70 percent of cars are ordered in these colors. Blue and red are the most popular bright colors, but only account for a small proportion of orders.

There are many reasons for these color preferences. On the one hand, resale value plays a decisive role, as cars in eye-catching colors are often harder to sell. On the other hand, neutral colors are associated with professionalism and safety.

78 percent of new cars in gray, black or white

In addition, colorful paintwork is often associated with additional costs, while neutral colors are often available at no extra charge. The picture is similar in Switzerland. According to the Federal Roads Office FEDRO, almost 78 percent of new cars in 2024 were painted in gray, black or white.

Victoria Fislage from BASF Coatings explains that grey is gaining popularity due to its elegance, while traditional colors such as white and black are losing some ground. In terms of bright colors, blue is leading, followed by red, while other colors are hardly represented.

Neutral colors are also in demand worldwide, as the "Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings" from BASF Coatings shows. Especially in the EMEA region, the share of these colors has increased in recent years. Beige has almost doubled its market share, as it conveys calm and sophistication. In some regions, however, strong colors such as yellow and green are also on the rise, especially for electric cars.