684 million francs profitSwiss presents the second-best result in its history
SDA
6.3.2025 - 07:07
The airline Swiss achieved a record turnover of 5.6 billion Swiss francs in 2023. But despite the growth, operating profit fell by almost five percent.
Keystone-SDA
06.03.2025, 07:07
06.03.2025, 07:13
SDA
Swiss generated more revenue but less profit last year. Turnover rose by 6 percent to a record 5.6 billion francs. The operating profit fell to 684 million, compared to 718 million in the previous year, as Swiss announced on Thursday.