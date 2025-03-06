  1. Residential Customers
684 million francs profit Swiss presents the second-best result in its history

SDA

6.3.2025 - 07:07

Due to the effects of the corona pandemic, Swiss is discontinuing its offer for golfers, which dates back to the Swissair days, after more than 20 years. (archive image)
The airline Swiss achieved a record turnover of 5.6 billion Swiss francs in 2023. But despite the growth, operating profit fell by almost five percent.

06.03.2025, 07:07

06.03.2025, 07:13

Swiss generated more revenue but less profit last year. Turnover rose by 6 percent to a record 5.6 billion francs. The operating profit fell to 684 million, compared to 718 million in the previous year, as Swiss announced on Thursday.

