  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Public service Swiss private companies invest 18 billion in research

SDA

14.1.2025 - 09:50

Swiss companies invested the most money in innovations in the healthcare sector in 2023. (archive image)
Swiss companies invested the most money in innovations in the healthcare sector in 2023. (archive image)
Keystone

In 2023, private companies in Switzerland spent CHF 18 billion on their own research and development. This is 1.2 billion more than in the last survey in 2021.

Keystone-SDA

14.01.2025, 09:50

At just under CHF 5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most money, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organization Economiesuisse.

Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested 8.5 billion Swiss francs in this area.

The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023. They increased by 12 percent per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.

More from the department

Trial. 28-year-old convicted of defrauding Neuchâtel councillors

Trial28-year-old convicted of defrauding Neuchâtel councillors

Bitter price increase. Now you have to pay significantly more for Swiss chocolate

Bitter price increaseNow you have to pay significantly more for Swiss chocolate

Public service. Three out of ten refugees from Ukraine work in Switzerland

Public serviceThree out of ten refugees from Ukraine work in Switzerland