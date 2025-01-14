Swiss companies invested the most money in innovations in the healthcare sector in 2023. (archive image) Keystone

In 2023, private companies in Switzerland spent CHF 18 billion on their own research and development. This is 1.2 billion more than in the last survey in 2021.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At just under CHF 5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most money, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organization Economiesuisse.

Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested 8.5 billion Swiss francs in this area.

The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023. They increased by 12 percent per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.