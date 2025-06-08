Climate change is not a priority for the Trump administration. Swiss climate researcher Flavio Lehner is a professor at Cornell University NY and sees difficult times ahead. PantherMedia / luyag

Flavio Lehner is Professor of Atmospheric Science at Cornell University in New York. This is high on the list of universities that Trump wants to cut funding. The Swiss scientist is convinced that climate research will have a hard time.

He sees difficult times ahead for climate research in the USA because the Trump administration is cutting funding and laying off scientists working for the state.

Nevertheless, Lehner wants to continue lecturing in the USA - also to protect American climate research in these critical times. Show more

Swiss climate scientist Flavio Lehner has been working in the USA for over ten years. He has been Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Science at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, for five years. This is the subject that trains the most people working in climate research in the USA, explains the Basel native.

Climate change is not one of the problems that the Trump administration is tackling. On the contrary, it has already repealed several measures to protect the environment and curb global warming and is planning cuts in this area.

In addition, Trump's team is targeting universities for their inclusion and equality programs (DEI, Diversity Equity Inclusion) on the one hand, and for alleged anti-Semitic activities on the other.

The institute where Lehner teaches is therefore being targeted by the US government for two reasons. The Swiss scientist is certain that significantly less money will be available for climate research in the USA in the coming years. He is already preparing for this, he tells blue News in an interview:

The Trump administration has been in office for just over four months. How is this affecting your work?

The first projects are being canceled. But not because they deal with global warming, but because they contain DEI elements. In recent years, it was desirable to show how a research project promotes equality. Now it may be stopped because of that.

Are these research projects that you have led?

No, as a climate researcher I am not personally affected yet. The new government's budget has not been known for long and we are only just beginning to understand what lies ahead.

«The first projects are being canceled. But not because they deal with climate change, but because they contain elements of inclusion.»

What do you expect?

There will be cuts. Incidentally, a program in engineering sciences at our university has already been cancelled because of DEI. It was about propulsion systems for warships and was commissioned by the Department of Defense. Because the declared aim of the project was to attract more women to engineering, the government ordered the program to be stopped.

How important is the federal government for the funding of universities and Cornell University in particular?

It is the largest funder of basic research. The states generally fund programs that build on this. Less money from the federal government means less basic research. And climate science is still largely concerned with the fundamentals.

Do you have alternatives for funding your research programs in the future?

My team and I have spent a lot of time in recent months looking for foundations, especially philanthropic ones, that support research projects like ours financially. I am also looking for alternative funding for ongoing projects so that we can continue them if the government cuts our funding.

I should add that it has always been the case that we have to submit funding applications for every project, for example to the National Science Foundation. But if the programs that provide our projects with funding are stopped there, then we have to look for other sources.

What is the impact of the hard line on foreign students and lecturers?

We are already seeing effects on a small scale. A Chinese scientist who we offered a guest stay during her dissertation decided against us because she was told that there could be problems with her visa.

We have professors from China who have been working here for many years who have now canceled their annual vacation in their home country because they are afraid that they will not be able to enter the USA afterwards.

How do you see your own situation?

I think as a lecturer who primarily gives lectures to students, I am relatively safe. That is the main activity of Cornell University. What also jeopardizes my job is the threat of no longer accepting foreign students. At our university, they make up 25 percent. Their tuition fees are a significant part of the university's income. If they disappear, the university will have to downsize its operations and lay people off.

You are currently in Switzerland. How are you looking forward to entering the USA?

I'm trying to remain relatively relaxed. I have a green card and I'm a white man, so I'm not automatically on the radar. When I used to enter the country on a visa, I was often asked what I did for a living and in a few cases I had to listen to provocative questions about climate research.

«For research applications, it helps to stay under the radar.»

Are there any restrictions on publications or do you voluntarily keep a low profile?

For research proposals, it helps to stay under the radar. That's why we use terms like extreme weather rather than climate change. We already did this during Trump's first term in office. As a small example, we submitted a project to research the climate impact on the state of the Colorado River and received positive signals at a lower level. Before we submitted it to the relevant federal agency, we replaced climate change with geophysical variability and received the funding. However, I can't say for sure whether this change in wording was the decisive factor.

But normal publishing is the least of the problems. More serious is the fact that government-employed scientists are no longer allowed to work on the national climate report - or have already been dismissed. Without them, our reports carry less weight and receive less attention in Congress. The national climate reports were an important means of drawing politicians' attention to the consequences of climate change. They will now become less relevant.

What would you do if the government were to interfere in the content of your lectures and research?

I would look for another job.

Are you already looking at universities outside the USA?

As a scientist, it's part of the job to find out which positions are open. On the other hand, I am motivated to stay here to preserve knowledge and training opportunities and to protect data and knowledge. I am also still in my probationary period as an assistant professor and would like to complete it.

What do you mean by "protect data and knowledge"?

At a private university, we have the opportunity to store data and publish papers that governments would like to withhold from the public. This independence has always been an important function of universities.

Are other countries already courting scientists from the USA?

China is trying to bring Chinese scientists back from the USA. However, those who came here as young doctoral students and enjoyed life here are not all keen to return to China. Of course, the personal situation is often a deciding factor.

Have you already been offered a job?

No, but it has always been attractive for scientists to do research in Switzerland. I don't expect or see any large-scale poaching on the part of Swiss universities. There may simply be more and better qualified people applying for existing positions.