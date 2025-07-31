  1. Residential Customers
Despite unchanged turnover Swiss profit shrinks in the first half-year

SDA

31.7.2025 - 07:31

The airline Swiss has felt the effects of rising costs and bottlenecks in the first half of the year. (archive picture)
sda

Swiss achieved roughly the same turnover in the first half of the year as in the same period last year. However, profit declined.

Keystone-SDA

31.07.2025, 07:31

From January to June 2025, the airline generated an unchanged turnover of 2.7 billion Swiss francs, as announced on Thursday. However, at 195.1 million francs, operating profit was around 26 percent lower than in the same period last year.

The market environment was challenging for Swiss due to the current geopolitical and trade tensions, according to the statement. This was compounded by rising costs and bottlenecks in aircraft, engines and pilots.

