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Increasingly uncertain environment Swiss real estate market in robust upward trend

SDA

14.4.2026 - 07:49

Real estate prices continue to rise in the first quarter (symbolic image)
Real estate prices continue to rise in the first quarter (symbolic image)
Keystone

Prices on the Swiss real estate market continue to rise. This confirms its role as a stabilizing anchor in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2026, 07:49

14.04.2026, 08:18

In the first quarter of 2026, transaction prices for both single-family homes and condominiums rose by 0.4 percent, according to a study published on Tuesday by real estate consultancy IAZI.

Over the past twelve months, both houses (+3.5%) and condominiums (3.7%) have seen a stable increase in value and a robust upward trend across all segments and regions.

The positive trend in investment properties also continued, the report continues. Apartment buildings and mixed-use residential and commercial properties traded at 0.5 percent higher prices in the first quarter. Over the year as a whole, this corresponds to an increase in value of 3.7 percent.

According to IAZI, real estate currently remains in demand in a crisis environment and stable demand with limited supply and low interest rates is ensuring that willingness to pay remains high.

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