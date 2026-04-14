Real estate prices continue to rise in the first quarter (symbolic image) Keystone

Prices on the Swiss real estate market continue to rise. This confirms its role as a stabilizing anchor in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first quarter of 2026, transaction prices for both single-family homes and condominiums rose by 0.4 percent, according to a study published on Tuesday by real estate consultancy IAZI.

Over the past twelve months, both houses (+3.5%) and condominiums (3.7%) have seen a stable increase in value and a robust upward trend across all segments and regions.

The positive trend in investment properties also continued, the report continues. Apartment buildings and mixed-use residential and commercial properties traded at 0.5 percent higher prices in the first quarter. Over the year as a whole, this corresponds to an increase in value of 3.7 percent.

According to IAZI, real estate currently remains in demand in a crisis environment and stable demand with limited supply and low interest rates is ensuring that willingness to pay remains high.