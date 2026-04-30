Prices for residential property in Switzerland rose again in the first quarter of 2026. (symbolic image) Keystone

The upward trend on the Swiss real estate market continues. Residential property prices rose again in the first quarter of 2026 - particularly strongly in the major conurbations.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Residential property prices rise by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter.

Year-on-year, this represents a significant increase of 4.7 percent.

Condominiums and properties in large conurbations are becoming particularly expensive. Show more

Prices for residential property in Switzerland rose again in the first quarter of 2026. The corresponding index from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) rose by 1.5% to 126.8 points between January and March compared to the previous quarter.

According to the Swiss Residential Property Price Index (IMPI), prices were therefore 4.7% higher overall compared to the previous year. According to a statement from the FSO on Thursday, both single-family homes and condominiums rose in price in the first quarter, with the latter increasing by 1.8%, more than single-family homes (+1.1%).

Prices rose particularly sharply in urban communities in large conurbations, where an increase of 3.1% was recorded. By contrast, prices remained stable in smaller towns and outside of conurbations. The majority of prices also rose in other types of municipalities, albeit to a lesser extent.

The development shows that the upward trend on the real estate market is continuing despite already high prices. Compared to the previous year, both single-family homes (+4.6%) and condominiums (+4.8%) increased significantly in price.

The IMPI is a relatively new indicator: it has only been published on a quarterly basis since the third quarter of 2020. According to the FSO, it is calculated from an average of around 7,000 transactions from all regions of Switzerland. The FSO obtains data from the 28 largest mortgage institutions in Switzerland. These cover a very large market share, as the vast majority of real estate purchases are financed with a mortgage.