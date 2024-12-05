The ten new aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2031, with the first A350-900 due to join the Swiss fleet in summer 2025. Archivbild: Keystone

The airline Swiss is buying five more Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft, which will be added to the five A350 aircraft ordered around two years ago, the airline announced on Thursday evening.

The ten new aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2031, with the first A350-900 joining the fleet in summer 2025. The routes on which the aircraft will be used remain to be seen. The jets are part of an investment by the Lufthansa Group.

According to the information provided, the Airbus A350-900 is one of the most modern and economical long-haul aircraft. It is characterized by high fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. At the same time, noise emissions are reduced by more than half thanks to the modern engines.

