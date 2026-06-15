Researchers in Lausanne have developed a novel brain pacemaker designed to provide more targeted support for Parkinson’s patients. Using artificial intelligence, the system continuously monitors the patient’s current activity and automatically adjusts the brain stimulation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers in Lausanne have developed a smart brain pacemaker for Parkinson’s patients.

The system uses artificial intelligence to detect movements and activities in real time.



Brain stimulation is automatically adjusted to the specific situation. The goal is to improve mobility and quality of life for those affected.

A new brain pacemaker could help people with Parkinson’s achieve greater mobility. The system, developed in Lausanne, uses artificial intelligence to detect patients’ current activity and automatically adjusts brain stimulation.

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV) presented the development on Monday in the journal “Nature Medicine.”

Deep brain stimulation has long been considered a proven treatment for advanced Parkinson’s disease. It often alleviates symptoms such as tremors or muscle stiffness. However, it often has only limited effectiveness against gait disturbances, which severely limit many patients, as the universities explained in a press release.

This is precisely where the new technology comes in. An AI system analyzes patients’ brain signals in real time and detects whether a person is currently sitting, standing, or walking. Based on this detection, the system adjusts the intensity of the electrical impulses.

For the study, the researchers examined 35 Parkinson’s patients who had electrodes implanted in the so-called subthalamic nucleus. This deep brain region is a key target for deep brain stimulation.

Better and longer

According to the researchers, adaptive stimulation significantly improved the participants’ mobility. “I used to barely be able to walk because my legs felt heavy or sometimes moved uncontrollably. Now that the stimulation adapts to my activity, I can walk better and over longer distances,” a study participant is quoted as saying in the press release.

The researchers view the results as an important proof of concept. However, before the technology can be used in routine clinical practice, it must be tested in larger studies and over longer periods of time.

The research team therefore plans to conduct further studies with more patients to assess the long-term effectiveness of the therapy.