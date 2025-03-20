  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Evolution Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers

SDA

20.3.2025 - 19:00

Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery
Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery. Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs.

Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs.

Image: Keystone

Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery. In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway.

In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway.

Image: Keystone

Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery
Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery. Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs.

Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs.

Image: Keystone

Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery. In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway.

In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway.

Image: Keystone

From dinosaurs to birds: How exactly bird feathers evolved is still not fully understood. Researchers at the University of Geneva have now come one step closer to answering this question.

Keystone-SDA

20.03.2025, 19:00

By influencing certain genes, they made chicken embryos temporarily grow feathers that resemble the much simpler protofeathers of dinosaurs. The results of this experiment were published on Thursday in the scientific journal "Plos Biology". Over time, however, the feathers recovered.

According to the researchers, this shows that the genetic network of feather formation is evolutionarily very robust, as they explained in a press release from the University of Geneva.

In their experiment, they influenced the so-called "sonic hedgehog signaling pathway" (Shh).

In an earlier experiment, they had shown that scales on chicken feet can be converted into feathers by activating this Shh signaling pathway. This time, they blocked this signaling pathway in chicken embryos.

More from the department

Alarming study on Tiktok. Half of the videos about ADHD contain misinformation

Alarming study on TiktokHalf of the videos about ADHD contain misinformation

Games of chance. 2222 francs won per month over five years thanks to Eurodreams

Games of chance2222 francs won per month over five years thanks to Eurodreams

Former transformer building. This is probably the smallest vacation home in the world

Former transformer buildingThis is probably the smallest vacation home in the world