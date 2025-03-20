Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs. Image: Keystone In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway. Image: Keystone Swiss researchers make chicken embryos grow dinosaur feathers - Gallery Chicken embryos in which a signaling pathway was blocked temporarily developed feathers that resembled those of dinosaurs. Image: Keystone In an earlier experiment, the researchers made chickens grow feathers on their feet by activating the same signaling pathway. Image: Keystone

From dinosaurs to birds: How exactly bird feathers evolved is still not fully understood. Researchers at the University of Geneva have now come one step closer to answering this question.

Keystone-SDA SDA

By influencing certain genes, they made chicken embryos temporarily grow feathers that resemble the much simpler protofeathers of dinosaurs. The results of this experiment were published on Thursday in the scientific journal "Plos Biology". Over time, however, the feathers recovered.

According to the researchers, this shows that the genetic network of feather formation is evolutionarily very robust, as they explained in a press release from the University of Geneva.

In their experiment, they influenced the so-called "sonic hedgehog signaling pathway" (Shh).

In an earlier experiment, they had shown that scales on chicken feet can be converted into feathers by activating this Shh signaling pathway. This time, they blocked this signaling pathway in chicken embryos.