People with type 1 diabetes have to inject themselves with insulin before every meal. (archive picture) Keystone

A research team from Geneva has developed a hydrogel that is designed to protect transplanted insulin-producing cells. The approach worked surprisingly well in animal experiments - but the method is still a long way off for humans.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers from Geneva have developed a gel designed to protect transplanted insulin cells.

In trials with diabetic mice, blood sugar levels remained stable for months.

However, further tests are needed before it can be used in humans. Show more

A newly developed gel could enable diabetics to live without insulin injections in the future. In trials with diabetic mice, it helped to keep blood sugar levels stable for months, as the University of Geneva announced on Monday.

However, it will probably be some time before it can be used in humans.

People with type 1 diabetes have to inject insulin into their bodies daily using injections or an insulin pump. Their immune system destroys the cells in the pancreas that normally produce insulin. Without the hormone, the body can no longer properly utilize sugar from the blood and the blood sugar level rises dangerously.

Transplanted cells die

For years, researchers have therefore been trying to transplant insulin-producing cells. However, the success of these attempts has so far been limited: Many of the transplanted cells die shortly after the procedure because they are poorly supplied with oxygen and nutrients or are attacked by the immune system.

This is where a research team from the University of Geneva and Geneva University Hospitals comes in. The researchers have developed a hydrogel called "Amniogel", which is designed to protect and better nourish transplanted cells. The gel is based on components of the human amniotic sac, which can be extracted from the placenta after birth. The researchers reported on this in a study published in the journal "Trends in Biotechnology".

Success in mouse tests

The insulin-producing cells are embedded in the gel together with vessel-forming cells. Even before transplantation, a fine network of microvessels is formed in the gel. After implantation, this network connects to the body's bloodstream and supplies the transplanted cells with oxygen and nutrients.

The researchers tested their development on diabetic mice. In 96 percent of the animals in which the constructs were transplanted under the skin, the blood sugar level normalized within a week. This condition remained stable for more than 100 days. Control groups that received islet cells without the gel or in a gel without endothelial cells did not show comparable success.

However, the approach is not yet ready for patients. So far, it has only been tested in animals. Larger and longer-lasting transplants now need to be developed and their safety tested.