Engineering/Technology Swiss researchers publish new AI language model

SDA

2.9.2025 - 10:00

AI models from China and the USA are now being joined by one from Switzerland.
Keystone

Swiss researchers have launched their own AI language model. Their aim is to respond to dominant commercial systems that have been criticized for not being transparent enough.

Keystone-SDA

02.09.2025, 10:00

The model published on Tuesday is called "Apertus". The program code as well as the training data and the architecture of the AI are publicly accessible, the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich and Lausanne announced.

Like ChatGPT, "Apertus" is a so-called "Large Language Model" (LLM). However, the universities do not provide a chat interface. Unlike well-known AI language models such as ChatGPT, users cannot access the system directly. However, it is intended to serve developers as a building block for future applications such as chatbots or translation systems.

It was developed and trained on the "Alps" supercomputer at the national supercomputer center CSCS in Lugano.

Curious incident. Thanks to a fly, the golf ball falls into the hole after all

What you need to know. How you can save on your rent now

Oil. New pipeline to bring more Russian gas to China

