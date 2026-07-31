The Swiss retail sector grew again in June. Adjusted for sales and holiday effects, sales rose by 0.5 percent in nominal terms compared with the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Friday.

In real terms—that is, excluding price effects—the increase was 1.5 percent. Gas stations once again provided a boost, as their revenues rose significantly due to persistently higher oil prices.

Retail sales at gas stations rose by 3.2 percent. This trend is also evident across product categories—with fuels posting the strongest growth at 7.1 percent. However, fuel consumption declined once again—excluding price effects, fuel sales fell by 6.1 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of clothing and footwear declined by 5.9 percent in nominal terms, while sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products rose by 1.7 percent, according to provisional figures from the FSO.

The FSO's retail sales statistics are based on a random sample of approximately 3,000 businesses. This is a monthly survey; small businesses are surveyed quarterly regarding their monthly sales.