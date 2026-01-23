Swiss retail sales increased in the first half of 2026. Sales rose by 2.6 percent in nominal terms compared with the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by the market research firm NielsenIQ (NIQ).

Fitness products were in high demand in the Swiss retail sector during the first half of the year. (File photo)

Consumption Swiss Retail Sector Grows in the First Half of the Year

Both main segments contributed to this positive performance: The Food/Nearfood segment grew by 2.5 percent, while the Nonfood sector grew slightly faster, at 2.7 percent. Overall, online retail remained a key growth driver, posting an increase of about 11 percent through the end of June.

In the food sector, the foodstuffs category saw a slight decline due to falling prices. However, sales of frozen foods grew strongly, and confectionery and snacks were also in high demand. At the same time, fresh products posted “solid” sales growth.

According to Nielsen, non-alcoholic beverages were a key growth driver in the food sector. Mineral water and sweetened beverages were particularly in demand. Alcoholic beverages, on the other hand, fell short of the previous year’s levels, with the wine category in particular showing weak performance.

Leisure Products Drive Non-Food Sales

In the non-food sector, leisure items in particular drove sales upward. Toys, soccer World Cup sticker albums, and fitness equipment were in high demand. E-bikes, on the other hand, continued to see a decline.

The home electronics and DIY sectors also saw significant growth. Air conditioners and fans, for example, sold well, as did charging stations for electric vehicles. In the home electronics sector, vacuum cleaners in particular were in high demand.

The fashion segment, on the other hand, remained flat. Still, swimwear, beachwear, summer shoes, and soccer apparel benefited from the summer temperatures and the World Cup.

The official retail sales figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) are calculated only on a monthly basis. The individual figures ranged from -0.5 to +2.1 percent and were thus considerably lower. While NielsenIQ primarily focuses on large retailers, the FSO figures also include sales from smaller retailers.