Senior citizens are in a good financial position. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The new Swiss Life study "Vorsorge-Panorama 2025" shows a contradictory picture: the majority of working people save regularly, but hardly anyone is convinced that they will be able to maintain their own standard of living in old age.

Sven Ziegler

62% of working people are able to put money aside - but only 42% expect to be able to maintain their standard of living in old age.

58 percent consider their financial knowledge to be good, but there are actually large gaps in their knowledge; only 11 percent can explain all the pension terms presented.

Higher health insurance premiums and inflation are a burden for many households: 38 percent report a deterioration in their financial situation. Show more

Switzerland is saving - but it has doubts. This is shown by the latest Swiss Life study "Vorsorge-Panorama 2025". It is based on a representative survey of 3,500 people aged between 18 and 80 as well as official statistics. The picture is clear: despite comparatively good financial conditions, uncertainty about one's own future is growing.

It is true that 62 percent of people in employment state that they are able to put money aside regularly. But when it comes to the question of how secure their financial future looks, confidence is crumbling: Only 42 percent believe they will be able to maintain their standard of living in old age.

More than a third of respondents (38%) say that their own financial situation has deteriorated in the past two years. The reasons are clear: rising health insurance premiums, higher rents and the general rise in prices. Younger households and middle-income families are particularly affected and, according to the study, are increasingly reaching their limits.

Senior citizens are satisfied with their lives

Just under half of the Swiss population say they get by "easily" or "very easily". At the same time, 24% say they struggle to get by financially - a proportion that has remained constant for years despite prosperity and shows how much households are drifting apart.

While 62% are able to save, many worry about the growing gap between income, living costs and expected pension benefits. Only 29% of respondents believe that the first and second pillars will provide for them adequately in old age. The fear of a real pension gap continues to grow.

The situation is quite different for pensioners: a clear majority of 71% say that, looking back, they would have been able to maintain their standard of living in retirement. Pensioner couples are the most satisfied: 72% of them are satisfied with their financial situation - significantly more often than other population groups. At the other end of the scale are single parents of working age: only 32% of them are satisfied with their financial situation.

Another finding stands out: 58% rate their financial knowledge as "good" or "very good", but the reality test is sobering. Only 11% can correctly explain the most important pension terms - including conversion rate, coordinated salary and pillar 3a. According to the study, many people significantly overestimate their knowledge, which can lead to wrong decisions.

Financial uncertainty persists

Women are much more skeptical about their financial future. Only 35% believe they will have enough in old age (men: 48%). Women are also less likely to save regularly - a consequence of lower salaries, more part-time work and more care work.

The dichotomy is particularly clear when looking at the over 65s. On the one hand, around 80 percent of 65 to 80-year-olds report a high level of life satisfaction. Two out of three senior citizens have taken a trip in the past year, mostly in Switzerland or Europe. They are also socially stable: 95% name at least one person they trust, while 61% rely primarily on their spouse or partner.

On the other hand, financial insecurity remains - even in retirement. Only 32% of respondents who have already retired are convinced that they will be sufficiently secure in old age. Despite coping well with everyday life, rising healthcare costs and the risk that savings will not suffice are causing continuing doubts.

Senior citizens are therefore often satisfied - but by no means carefree.