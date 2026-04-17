Swiss Lake Constance Shipping (SBS) will no longer be calling in Germany for the time being. sda

Schweizerische Bodensee-Schifffahrt (SBS) will no longer be calling at Constance this summer. The reason for this is a long-standing dispute with the German operator BSB - over money, tickets and mutual respect.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Lake Constance Shipping will no longer be calling at the port of Constance this summer - triggered by an unresolved financial dispute with the German operator BSB.

For years, SBS had taken passengers with German tickets as a gesture of goodwill without being compensated - BSB sees the problem differently.

The conflict has a long history of disputes over tickets, timetables and mutual cooperation - most recently a new lake pass was introduced without Swiss involvement. Show more

The dispute between Schweizerische Bodensee-Schifffahrt (SBS) and its German competitor BSB has reached a new dimension: SBS will no longer be calling at the port of Constance this summer. This was confirmed to the "Thurgauer Zeitung" by Benno Gmür, Chairman of the SBS Board of Directors.

The reason for this is an unresolved financial conflict. For years, as a gesture of goodwill, Swiss ships had also taken passengers on the route from Constance to Meersburg and Mainau who only had a German BSB ticket. SBS was never paid for this. "We did it as a gesture of goodwill. We thought we could work it out financially with BSB," says Gmür. Nothing was settled.

"No longer sustainable"

For Gmür, the limit has been reached: "It's no longer acceptable for our employees, who had to make the tourists aware of this. And it's not acceptable for the tourists if they are left standing."

The German side sees things differently. BSB Managing Director Norbert Reuter rejects the claim: the Swiss companies offered the route to Meersburg and Mainau themselves in the first place - even though BSB already operates this route 18 times a day. "If SBS operates there, it must do so at its own expense." Reuter does not want to talk about a conflict: "That's competition," he tells SRF.

Sea pass without Swiss approval

The current dispute is just the latest in a long line of friction - over prices, mooring fees, passenger information and timetables. Most recently, a new lake pass caused anger: the BSB introduced the annual pass together with the Austrian Vorarlberg Lines - without involving the Swiss side. "When I expressed my indignation, I was told that the BSB had a majority of votes anyway. So they could have saved themselves a meeting," says Gmür.

Reuter admits that this was "poorly communicated". At the same time, he points to the different framework conditions: In Germany, public transport had been expanded and the Deutschland-Ticket had been introduced, which had greatly reduced prices. "The price level is different in Switzerland."

Gmür sees the basic problem deeper down: "Attempts to introduce a joint day ticket have been failing for years. In my view, the core issue lies in the different mentalities." Politicians have now also taken up the dispute.

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