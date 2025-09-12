The Weisse Arena should remain in Swiss hands. KEYSTONE

The municipalities of Flims, Laax and Falera want to take over the Weisse Arena mountain railroads - to prevent a foreign investor such as Vail Resorts from taking over. But the planned purchase involves high risks.

The Grisons municipalities of Flims, Laax and Falera want to secure control of their ski area: they are planning to purchase the infrastructure of Weisse Arena Bergbahnen AG. This includes cable cars, lifts, snow-making facilities as well as buildings and tourist facilities on the mountain. These are to be bundled in Finanz Infra AG, which is owned by the three municipalities. The infrastructure will then be leased to the Weisse Arena Gruppe, which will continue to operate the area.

The official line is that the aim is to prevent foreign investors - such as the US ski resort operator Vail Resorts - from taking control. According to Blick, talks have been ongoing for more than a year. At the end of October, voters in the three municipalities will decide at the ballot box.

Municipalities will probably have to take on high levels of debt

An insider estimates the costs for taxpayers at around CHF 120 million in an interview with Blick. Although municipalities can borrow more cheaply than private investors, the risk remains high. Flims had already invested CHF 20 million in the construction of a new aerial tramway in 2019.

In order for Laax and Falera to have an equal say, they would have to invest millions more in future cable car construction - with no prospect of direct returns.

The Weisse Arena Group itself supports the plan: "It is important to us that the infrastructure remains in local hands in the long term," it says. Industry experts see the deal as double-edged. On the one hand, it secures local ownership, but on the other, financial risks could be passed on to the municipalities.

Difficult economic situation

The economic situation of the mountain railroads is also critical. The EBITDA was recently at 24 percent - too low to be able to make sufficient investments on their own. Experts are therefore calling for clear rules so that the municipalities do not have to make unlimited additional contributions.

Whether the population is prepared to take this risk will be decided at the end of October.