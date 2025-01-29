In Savoy in France, three Norwegians died in an avalanche on Wednesday alongside a Swiss skier. (archive picture) Keystone

A Swiss skier died in an avalanche in the French region of Haute Savoie on Wednesday. Three other skiers from Norway died when they were also swept away by an avalanche.

SDA

The 30-year-old Swiss skier died in an avalanche on the north side of the Aiguillette des Posettes, according to the public prosecutor's office in Bonneville.

The young woman was skiing with her father, who was uninjured, and her brother, who was evacuated to hospital for tests. All three were off-piste and equipped with avalanche transceivers and safety airbags.

The three Norwegian victims were part of a group of seven skiers from the Scandinavian country who were caught together in an avalanche in the Val-Cenis ski area in Savoy. Another member of the group was seriously injured, while the other three remained unharmed.

SDA