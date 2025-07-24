Facebook's marketplace is turning into a nightmare for a Swiss SME. Maxcommunications

Online fraudsters are using Facebook to sell building site containers that don't even exist. However, it's not just the bona fide buyers who suffer, but also a Swiss SME from Stans.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Criminals are using online marketplaces to sell non-existent construction site containers and misusing the address of an uninvolved Swiss SME to do so.

The company concerned has to deal with inquiries from bruised buyers and is struggling to put a stop to the scam.

The police advise those affected to file a complaint quickly to increase their chances of getting their money back. Show more

The scam is as simple as it is perfidious. On online marketplaces such as Facebook, fraudsters lure people in with supposed bargain prices for things that will never actually be delivered. In this case, for construction site containers.

Everything from office containers and accommodation to storage and sanitary solutions are offered and advertised. But as soon as interested parties receive an invoice and make payment, the seller profile disappears into thin air.

Silly for the bona fide buyers. But in this case also for an unsuspecting Swiss SME. The invoices bear the address and name of a construction company run by Markus and Karin Meier in Stans.

As SRF reports on the case, bruised buyers have already contacted Markus Meier several times. "They wanted to know when the containers would arrive," reports Meier in frustration. The unintentional involvement in the scam has put a considerable strain on the reputation of his trade business. To prevent further damage, he not only placed a warning on his company's website, but also immediately took legal action.

With this notice on their website, Karin and Markus Meier are trying to warn customers about online fraud. meiermeier.ch

Police warn against hasty payments

The Meiers' reaction was consistent. They reported identity theft to the Nidwalden cantonal police and reported the fraudulent profile and an alleged employee of an agricultural machinery company associated with it directly to Meta, the company behind Facebook. Migrosbank, through which payments were apparently processed, was also informed.

Senad Sakic, head of the Nidwalden criminal investigation department, is keeping a low profile on the ongoing proceedings. However, he emphasizes the importance of going to the police quickly, especially if money has already been transferred. "The faster we have the information, the faster we can start the investigation and block the potential fraud accounts before the money is transferred further - possibly abroad," says Sakic. Only in this way is there a small chance that those affected will be able to get their money back.

Frustrating reactions from Meta and banks

However, the Meiers' efforts have met with a mixed response. Meta informed the building contractor that the offending profile had not been removed as it did not violate the guidelines. The social media giant left an inquiry from SRF unanswered. Migrosbank also declined to comment "for procedural reasons" and said it was unable to help Markus Meier. The unwillingness of platform operators and financial institutions to cooperate is making the situation considerably more difficult for the SMEs affected.

There is hardly any one hundred percent protection against becoming a victim of identity theft by fraudsters. This makes it all the more important for potential buyers, as in this case of construction site containers, to exercise extreme caution on online marketplaces. Alarm bells should ring, especially in the case of supposedly unbeatable bargain offers. Experts advise checking the seller's profile carefully and, if possible, collecting the goods in person. If in doubt, you should refrain from making a purchase so as not to fall into the trap of the shrewd online fraudsters yourself.