Ecology Swiss solar boat Planet Solar II in Lake Titicaca in Peru

26.4.2025 - 01:21

Planet Solar II is to help study plant growth in Lake Titicaca.
The Swiss solar boat Planet Solar II has been launched on Lake Titicaca in Peru. The launch of the solar-powered boat marks the start of a two-year scientific and environmental mission.

Lake Titicaca, located between Peru and Bolivia at over 3,800 meters above sea level, is the highest navigable freshwater basin in the world.

Maja Messmer Mokhtar from the Swiss embassy in Bolivia, several Peruvian and Bolivian ministers and the oceanographer Xavier Lazzaro, who specializes in this endangered ecosystem, took part in the dowsing, as the Planet Solar Foundation based in Yverdon-les-Bains VD announced on Friday.

Planet Solar II will help to investigate the increase in nutrients in Lake Titicaca - for example due to over-fertilization - and thus plant proliferation, which is exacerbated by pollution and motorized shipping. In contrast to combustion engines, solar energy is particularly powerful at high altitudes, according to the foundation.

The Planet Solar II mission in Lake Titicaca is supported by the Swiss embassies in Peru and Bolivia.

