The Swiss Army is testing its "Future of Ground Forces" concept together with soldiers from Austria and Germany in the tri-national "Trias 25" exercise until May 9. Bild: Keystone

A 22-year-old member of the Swiss army caused a traffic accident on Friday during the "Trias 25" exercise abroad in Austria. According to police reports, he wanted to cross an armored road at the Allentsteig military training area. In doing so, he crashed into the car of a 19-year-old woman.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old member of the Swiss army caused a traffic accident on Friday during the "Trias 25" exercise abroad in Austria.

While crossing an armored road, he crashed into the car of a 19-year-old woman.

Rescue workers had to free the driver from the car. She was flown to hospital with injuries. Show more

Both vehicles were thrown off the road by the force of the collision at 7.15 a.m., according to the Lower Austria State Police Directorate. The vehicles came to a standstill lying on their sides.

The emergency services had to free the 19-year-old female driver from the car. A rescue helicopter flew the injured woman to hospital. According to the police, the member of the army was transported away by the army after receiving initial treatment. Both drivers suffered injuries of indeterminate severity.

Two members of the army suffer smoke inhalation

Two other Swiss soldiers had to be taken to hospital beforehand. They suffered smoke inhalation when they tried to extinguish a forest fire.

The forest fire broke out on Wednesday at the military training area in Allentsteig, army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday. He confirmed corresponding reports from "blick.ch" and "20minuten.ch".

Members of the Swiss Army had spontaneously assisted the fire department at the military training area with the extinguishing work. Afterwards, two soldiers complained of headaches. They were first treated by the train paramedics and then taken to hospital for further investigations. They were able to leave the hospital again on Thursday.

Soldier in sleeping bag run over by tank

The previous night, a much more serious incident had occurred in Allentsteig: During a night-time exercise, an armored car ran over a Swiss soldier in a sleeping bag. The soldier's legs were seriously injured.

According to the Department of Defense, the young soldier will be brought to Switzerland as soon as his condition allows. The military justice system, which is also on site at the foreign combat mission, has begun an investigation.

With the tri-national troop trial "Trias 25", the Swiss army is testing its "Future of Ground Forces" concept together with soldiers from Austria and Germany until May 9. The selected military training area Allentsteig is located in the province of Lower Austria, around one hundred kilometers northwest of Vienna.