With the planned IPO of US space company SpaceX on Friday, the world is looking at the space industry. What is less well known is that numerous space companies have also been established in Switzerland in recent decades.

Through SpaceX IPO Swiss space companies want to take off - but there's a big problem

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of Swiss space start-ups has increased significantly in recent years.

Switzerland is particularly strong in satellite technology, space hardware and the analysis of space data.

Experts see great potential, but criticize the lack of capital and too little political support.

When it comes to private space companies, US companies such as SpaceX from billionaire Elon Musk or Blue Origin from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos come to mind first. Around these pioneers, a large number of other companies have emerged in recent years that operate space-related businesses.

The industry received a particular boost from SpaceX's reusable rockets. This has reduced the cost of transportation into space by up to 95 percent. While space was previously largely the preserve of governments and large corporations, smaller companies can now also get involved.

The space industry is diverse

Reducing space companies to satellites and rockets alone is not enough. Although these form the basis of many applications, the industry also covers a much broader spectrum. A distinction is usually made between the upstream (infrastructure) and downstream (applications) sectors.

Put simply, the upstream sector includes everything that is transported into space, such as rockets or satellites. In downstream, the data or signals obtained in space are used and processed on earth. Examples include weather data or GPS signals.

The old and new Swiss space economy

Switzerland has a long tradition in space travel. It was one of the founding countries of the European Space Agency ESA in 1975. The best-known representative is the former Ruag Space, which now operates under the name Beyond Gravity. Among other things, the company manufactures the tips of the European Ariane launch vehicles.

There are also numerous suppliers. These include the propulsion specialist Maxon, which has a significant space business, and the French-speaking Swiss supplier Apco. These companies tend to belong to the established space industry.

In contrast, the numerous young companies in Switzerland are still little known. Thanks to intensive research at the two Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich and Lausanne, numerous space companies have emerged in recent years. Accordingly, they are mainly concentrated in the Zurich area and the Lake Geneva region.

Many start-ups

Since the mid-2010s, the number of start-ups in the space sector has increased significantly. While five to ten companies were founded each year in the 1990s and 2000s, the number is now just under 20 per year, according to the "Swiss Space Ecosystem Report 2024".

Switzerland is particularly strong in the hardware sector. One example is the company DPhi Space, which is working on data centers in space. Clearspace, which develops technologies for the removal of space debris, has also recently achieved greater prominence.

Another focus is on the analysis of data from space. Examples of this include Reor20, which makes flood forecasts, and Correntics for supply chain management.

Swissto12 is currently the most successful on the market. The company, which emerged from EPFL in 2011, produces high-frequency components, antennas and complete satellite systems with its 3D printing technology and now also has a strong international network.

Possible tailwind from SpaceX IPO

What the Swiss space industry still lacks most is visibility among the wider public, Nanja Strecker, head of the start-up incubator ESA BIC Switzerland, told the news agency AWP. SpaceX's IPO could change this, as it "should increase the visibility and attractiveness of the entire space sector and thus also give the Swiss industry a tailwind", said Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile.

According to Strecker, a certain spirit of optimism can already be felt in the space sector itself. However, she does not yet see it spilling over into the public discourse.

Financing often difficult

Even though the cost of rocket launches has fallen significantly, the space business "generally remains cost and research intensive and requires time", writes Bank Raiffeisen in a study on the space industry. As with many other start-ups, raising capital is more difficult than in the USA. In addition, the venture capital culture in Europe and especially in Switzerland is less pronounced.

This is not the only reason why there is significantly more capital available in the USA. The US government began specifically promoting the private space sector more than a decade ago. Europe is still lagging behind this development. "The way the authorities and institutions work is often far too slow and bureaucratic," said Nanja Strecker. This is a clear competitive disadvantage.

At the same time, she recognizes positive signals. Countries such as France and Germany have recognized the need for action and are now investing billions in the sector, and not just in defence. She would like to see a similar development in Switzerland. At present, there is still a lack of a common goal and the necessary coordination to enable Swiss space companies to really take off.