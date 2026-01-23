Swiss startups raised less capital overall in the first half of 2026. While companies in the hardware sector were in high demand, those in the biotech industry faced greater challenges.

In the first half of 2026, less money flowed to startups across Switzerland. The decline was particularly pronounced in the biotech industry. (Stock photo.)

Financial Services Provider Swiss startups receive less funding in the first half of the year

Between January and June, a total of about 1.3 billion francs flowed into local startups, the investors' association SECA announced on Tuesday. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a 16 percent decline.

"Last year's upswing did not prove to be sustainable," said co-author Stefan Kyora of Startupticker.ch during a virtual press conference. However, the number of funding rounds remained stable at 123.

However, there were changes across the sectors. Specifically, hardware companies raised more than 324 million Swiss francs—more than ever before. This amount was over 60 percent higher than in the strongest half-year on record.

Products for data centers or the aerospace industry

According to the study’s authors, the funded hardware startups are active in fields such as data centers and aerospace, among others. They benefited from investor interest in deep-tech companies. However, cleantech companies and those in the healthcare IT sector were also popular in the first semester.

In contrast, however—unlike the previous year—there were few major biotech investments. The total amount invested in this sector amounted to only about 184 million Swiss francs—a decline of 74 percent. “This is a normal fluctuation,” said co-author Thomas Heimann of SECA. In the previous year, funding for biotech companies had surged to above-average levels.

In addition, the top ten funding rounds were now dominated by “more established companies,” some of which have high revenue, including the digital health company Oviva, the AI software firm BLP Digital, and the satellite company Swissto12. According to the report, this shows that securing larger funding rounds remains challenging, especially for smaller companies.

Investors Remain Optimistic

Looking ahead to the next twelve months, Swiss venture capital investors expressed greater optimism than they did a year ago this summer. Expectations were more positive, for example, regarding the business environment, their own investment activity, and the number of exits—that is, when founders or investors exit by selling their shares or going public.

According to the authors, this is a sign of an “emerging recovery” in the venture capital market. In addition, the proportion of venture capital managers currently raising funds has increased.

The Swiss Venture Capital Report is published in collaboration with the online news portal Startupticker.ch and in cooperation with Startup.ch. It tracks all publicly disclosed venture capital investments in Swiss startups.