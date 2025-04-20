The Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, Martina Hirayama (left), attends a rocket launch in Florida (USA) on Monday. (archive photo) Keystone

The State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, Martina Hirayama, is attending a rocket launch in Florida (USA) on Monday. Swiss research material will be transported to the International Space Station (ISS) using a rocket from Elon Musk.

Keystone-SDA SDA

During the mission, the ACES (Atomic Clock Ensemble in Space) instrument will be transported to the ISS. It consists of two atomic clocks that send different signals. One of them was developed and built in Switzerland, as the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) explained at the request of Keystone-SDA.

The aim is to compare time data in space with that on Earth and to gain physical insights from it. The fact that the instrument will fly to the ISS on a rocket from Trump adviser Musk is not the main focus, said the EAER spokesperson, confirming an article in the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Instead, Hirayama will meet representatives from the US space agency NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) during her visit.