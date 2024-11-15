The steel group Swiss Steel, which is in a difficult economic situation, has announced drastic measures. On Friday, the company announced that it will be cutting around 800 jobs worldwide. This decision affects both the sites in Central Switzerland and international subsidiaries.
Background to the decision
Swiss Steel is facing considerable economic challenges, which have led to this step. The job cuts are part of a broader restructuring plan aimed at securing and strengthening the company's competitiveness in the long term.
Impact on the workforce
The announcement of the job cuts has caused concern among employees. However, the company management emphasizes that this measure is necessary to secure the future of the company. Further details on the locations and departments affected have not yet been disclosed.