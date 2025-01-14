The Swiss Steel site in Emmenbrücke near Lucerne. Archivaufnahme: sda

The Lucerne-based steelmaker Swiss Steel is sticking to its plans to cut jobs despite the emergency aid promised by the Swiss government. A total of 130 jobs are to be cut at Steeltec, the production site in Emmenbrücke.

The consultation process has been completed, Swiss Steel announced on Tuesday evening. As previously announced, a total of 130 jobs will be cut in Emmenbrücke. According to further information, the number of anticipated redundancies has been reduced to a maximum of 50 from the previous 80. The measures will be implemented in the first quarter of 2025.

Swiss Steel explained that the constructive dialog with the staff committee and the social partners had made it possible to reduce the number of necessary redundancies. The current social plan will be applied.

Emergency aid for Swiss steel and aluminum plants

Independently of this, the political decision to allow a temporary reduction in grid fees for the steel and aluminum industry was also discussed as part of the consultation process. Swiss Steel and Steeltec appreciated the commitment to the steel and aluminum industry in Switzerland.

Based on the information currently available, the decision of the National Council has been "noted". However, it is still too early to make an assessment.

In mid-December, the Swiss parliament agreed on emergency aid for four ailing Swiss steel and aluminum plants. Specifically, the companies are to receive discounts of up to CHF 37.4 million on their electricity purchases.

In addition to Steeltec, the companies Stahl Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn and the aluminum foundries Constellium and Novelis in Siders VS will also benefit from these savings. The companies are under pressure because other countries are strongly supporting plants in their own countries, as was repeatedly stated in the parliamentary debates.