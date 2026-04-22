Swiss takes over Lufthansa connections. sda

Following massive flight cancellations at Lufthansa, Swiss is responding by expanding its services at short notice. At the same time, the Swiss airline is also canceling individual connections.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is offering around 140 additional flights in Europe until the end of May to cushion the impact of Lufthansa cancellations.

At the same time, around 50 flights will be reduced, especially on busy routes.

The background to this is the massive cutbacks at Lufthansa due to high kerosene prices and adjustments to the network. Show more

The airline Swiss is stepping into the breach following the flight cancellations by parent company Lufthansa. Swiss will be offering around 140 additional flights within Europe by the end of May, a company spokeswoman told the news agency AWP on Wednesday.

The adjustments include destinations throughout the Swiss network, in particular Cluj, Stuttgart and Munich. At the same time, Swiss is reducing the number of flights on certain routes in Europe on individual days until the end of June and flying less frequently to certain destinations. Around 50 flights and destinations across the entire network will be affected, in particular Nice, Amsterdam and London. However, Swiss will continue to serve all planned destinations, the spokeswoman explained.

Lufthansa cancels 20,000 flights until October

The Lufthansa Group announced on Tuesday that it would cancel 20,000 short-haul flights by October following the announced closure of its regional subsidiary Cityline. This corresponds to a saving of around 40,000 tons of kerosene, the price of which has doubled since the start of the Iran war.

With these adjustments, the Lufthansa Group aims to reduce the number of uneconomical short-haul flights. The Lufthansa offer is to be optimized over the summer via the six hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome.

According to Lufthansa, the first 120 daily flight cancellations with effect until the end of May were implemented on Monday. The routes from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszow in Poland and Stavanger in Norway will be temporarily discontinued. Ten connections within the group will be operated via other airports - affected are Heringsdorf, Cork (Ireland), Gdansk (Poland), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Rijeka (Croatia), Sibiu (Romania), Stuttgart, Trondheim (Norway), Tivat (Montenegro) and Wroclaw (Poland).

Lufthansa is also revising its medium-term route planning in view of the reduction in capacity. Details are to be published at the end of April, beginning of May. The Group expects a "largely stable fuel supply" for the flights now planned in the summer flight schedule.