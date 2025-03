Bjørn Sibbern will succeed Jos Dijsselhof as CEO of stock exchange operator SIX at the beginning of 2025. (archive picture) sda

The stock exchange operator SIX wants to become more efficient and profitable in the face of strong competition. To this end, it is embarking on a three-year program that could result in the loss of up to 150 jobs this year, as the Group announced on Wednesday.

